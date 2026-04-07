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IMG_1047
The rose bushes are putting out new growth. Shouldn’t be too long before they start to bloom.
7th April 2026
7th Apr 26
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Becky Cook
@bex365
97
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365
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7th April 2026 3:04pm
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