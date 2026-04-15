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IMG_1075 by bex365
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IMG_1075

The start of a new project. I want to use the mini as a simmer pot with natural ingredients to create scents that make the house(s) smell and feel great. If you have recipes, please share.
15th April 2026 15th Apr 26

Becky Cook

@bex365
28% complete

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