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IMG_1091 by bex365
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IMG_1091

It would be nice to win something… especially Day 20. We haven’t won anything yet. But the proceeds go to a good cause. So win..win.. either way.
19th April 2026 19th Apr 26

Becky Cook

@bex365
29% complete

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GaryW ace
That is quite the contest and a wonderful prize!
April 20th, 2026  
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