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Overachiever by bex365
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Overachiever

This plant has just gone crazy. I need to prune the dead leaves and I really need to pot it up or divide it… or both. On my to do list. Like it isn’t full enough already
10th July 2026 10th Jul 26

Becky Cook

@bex365
52% complete

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