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Overachiever
This plant has just gone crazy. I need to prune the dead leaves and I really need to pot it up or divide it… or both. On my to do list. Like it isn’t full enough already
10th July 2026
10th Jul 26
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Becky Cook
@bex365
190
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365
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10th July 2026 5:57pm
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