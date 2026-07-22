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202 / 365
Surprise
Oh. My. Lanta! I went out to check on my plants on the patio. Saw this weird thing on one of the Hoyas. Then I realized it was a bloom. I didn’t even know they bloomed.
22nd July 2026
22nd Jul 26
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Becky Cook
@bex365
202
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365
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iPhone 15 Pro Max
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22nd July 2026 6:00pm
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