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Surprise by bex365
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Surprise

Oh. My. Lanta! I went out to check on my plants on the patio. Saw this weird thing on one of the Hoyas. Then I realized it was a bloom. I didn’t even know they bloomed.
22nd July 2026 22nd Jul 26

Becky Cook

@bex365
55% complete

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