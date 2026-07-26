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Good intentions
I had intended to take a shot of my ham, egg, cheese sandwich, but I got sidetracked and ate it without a photo. So leftover ham, it is.
26th July 2026
26th Jul 26
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Becky Cook
@bex365
206
photos
5
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365
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iPhone 15 Pro Max
Taken
26th July 2026 4:58pm
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