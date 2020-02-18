Previous
Next
Jogja by beysyalala
31 / 365

Jogja

Tempat aku selalu merindukan tuk kembali pulang. Walau entah pulang kemana dan kepada siapa. Setidaknya, ada sudut kamar yg bisa kupakai tuk sendiri dan terus menyendiri.
18th February 2020 18th Feb 20

Bintang Bebey Aul...

@beysyalala
Hi, im newbie!
8% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise