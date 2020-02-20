Previous
Dark feelings by beysyalala
Dark feelings

Baru lima menit. Dari perasaan bahagia, kemudian sedih dan terpuruk mengintai. Semudah itu Tuhan membalikkan perasaan umatnya.
Memang benar, supaya kita tidak pernah menaruh harapan kepada manusia, tetapi berharaplah kepadaNya.
20th February 2020

@beysyalala
