Jan 29 fog on water by bfast
3 / 365

Jan 29 fog on water

Gray and white day, again at one of my favorite spots. Golden hour time but really a white time today.
29th January 2025 29th Jan 25

BFast

@bfast
I utilized 365 Project years ago, and decided to take it up again. Love taking photos with my phone. Living in OK, taking photos has...
