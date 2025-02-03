Two Canadian Geese

Saw these two Canadian Geese, and then heard immense sqwacking (okay, geese chatting!) as I was walking around the pond. And then suddenly two different flocks take off, tried to get photos, but wasn’t quick enough. Allot of the chattering suddenly died down, but still heard some. And then eventually saw two geese take off together, I assume these two in my photo. And then silence. Quite an experience.



I first encountered flocks of Canadian geese in Michigan when they were flying south. Sometimes I see flocks in Oklahoma, particularly over and around water, such as this pond.



I assume maybe they were stopping, enroute further north?



Always love seeing them.