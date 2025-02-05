Sign up
9 / 365
Egret or heron
There’s always one heron at the pond. Unlike the ducks, he/she doesn’t react when I walk by. I’ve tried to capture it gingerly stepping thru the edges of the pond, but the best I can do is a side portrait. Always so much fun to see.
5th February 2025
5th Feb 25
BFast
@bfast
I utilized 365 Project years ago, and decided to take it up again. Love taking photos with my phone. Living in OK, taking photos has...
Photo Details
Views
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13
Taken
5th February 2025 5:49pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
New Faces
page
