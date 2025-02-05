Previous
Egret or heron by bfast
Egret or heron

There’s always one heron at the pond. Unlike the ducks, he/she doesn’t react when I walk by. I’ve tried to capture it gingerly stepping thru the edges of the pond, but the best I can do is a side portrait. Always so much fun to see.
