Fading light by bfast
16 / 365

Fading light

A glimpse of color before the big freeze hits tomorrow.
17th February 2025 17th Feb 25

BFast

@bfast
I utilized 365 Project years ago, and decided to take it up again. Love taking photos with my phone. Living in OK, taking photos has...
4% complete

Photo Details

