Feb 18: Iced in, Oklahoma
No movement in and out of houses. Everything canceled. Ice: far scarier than the tornados we’re known for.
18th February 2025
18th Feb 25
BFast
@bfast
I utilized 365 Project years ago, and decided to take it up again. Love taking photos with my phone. Living in OK, taking photos has...
365
iPhone 13
18th February 2025 5:43pm
