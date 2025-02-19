Previous
Golden hour, hiding from the ice storm by bfast
18 / 365

Golden hour, hiding from the ice storm

Day 2 of black ice storm. Hiding inside while golden hour made its colorful appearance.
19th February 2025 19th Feb 25

BFast

@bfast
I utilized 365 Project years ago, and decided to take it up again. Love taking photos with my phone. Living in OK, taking photos has...
4% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact