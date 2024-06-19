Leaves from the Vine by bgschelble
Leaves from the Vine

Leaving Hermitage taking photos of commuters waiting on their local train.
19th June 2024 19th Jun 24

Beau Schelble

@bgschelble
Photo Details

Rob Z ace
Welcome to 365. Have fun! And, a this is a lovely street shot to start with..
June 21st, 2024  
Louise & Ken ace
Welcome to 365, Beau! This is a beautifully composed, and nicely color -saturated image; I can feel the warmth! I've given myself a sabbatical, but will return later in the summer; thanks for the follow!
June 21st, 2024  
Renee Salamon ace
Welcome from me too - nice candid to get you going
June 21st, 2024  
KV ace
Thanks for the follow… glad you found 365… looking forward to seeing more of your work.
June 21st, 2024  
