Previous
Next
Flash by bieoerg
1 / 365

Flash

New Canon PowerShot A430 and I didn't know yet how to turn off the flash. The CR1220 battery that holds the date and the time of this camera is dead unfortunately. But the flash works!
9th March 2021 9th Mar 21

Bieoerg

@bieoerg
0% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise