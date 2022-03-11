Previous
Blue building by bieoerg
4 / 365

Blue building

Sometimes this building is blue and sometimes it's green or another colour. This morning the building was blue again. I love my little Fuji camera.
11th March 2022 11th Mar 22

Bieoerg

@bieoerg
I love to take pictures with my vintage compact cameras which don't distract me from being in a creative flux.
