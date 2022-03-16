Previous
Crosstown traffic by bieoerg
9 / 365

Crosstown traffic

I must admit that my humble Fuji camera wasn't able to capture the beautiful pastel colours of the sunrise. Looks like blown out highlights to me. Otherwise it's a fun picture anyway.
16th March 2022 16th Mar 22

Bieoerg

I love to take pictures with my vintage compact cameras which don't distract me from being in a creative flux.
