Distraction by bieoerg
Distraction

Flash on the fence, however, the moon through the trees on this early morning image is the real eye-catcher here. Gotta love my humble and faithful red Canon PowerShot A470. In-camera black and white.
18th March 2022 18th Mar 22

Bieoerg

@bieoerg
I love to take pictures with my vintage compact cameras which don't distract me from being in a creative flux.
