12 / 365
Reach out
I love pictures with evidence that nature conquers mankind. (The internal battery of the Canon PowerShot A470 appears to be exhausted so date and time are not saved.)
19th March 2022
19th Mar 22
Bieoerg
@bieoerg
I love to take pictures with my vintage compact cameras which don't distract me from being in a creative flux.
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot A470
Taken
1st January 1980 12:00am
Tags
#wall
,
#dordrecht
