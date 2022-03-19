Previous
Reach out by bieoerg
12 / 365

Reach out

I love pictures with evidence that nature conquers mankind. (The internal battery of the Canon PowerShot A470 appears to be exhausted so date and time are not saved.)
19th March 2022

