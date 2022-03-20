Previous
Next
First picture by bieoerg
13 / 365

First picture

With the new old Fuji AX500. Wonderful little camera. After retrieving the image from the camera my card reader broke down.
20th March 2022 20th Mar 22

Bieoerg

@bieoerg
I love to take pictures with my vintage compact cameras which don't distract me from being in a creative flux.
3% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise