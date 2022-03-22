Sign up
15 / 365
Stairway to heaven
Stairs to the top of the sound barrier alongside motorway A15.
22nd March 2022
22nd Mar 22
Bieoerg
@bieoerg
I love to take pictures with my vintage compact cameras which don't distract me from being in a creative flux.
4% complete
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
FinePix AX500
Taken
21st March 2022 6:51pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
#stairs
,
#barendrecht
