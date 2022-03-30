Sign up
19 / 365
Vincent van Gogh
In a way the colour blue in this image reminds me of the oil-on-canvas painting "Starry Night" of the Dutch painter Vincent van Gogh.
30th March 2022
30th Mar 22
0
0
Bieoerg
@bieoerg
I love to take pictures with my vintage compact cameras which don't distract me from being in a creative flux.
