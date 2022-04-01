Previous
Snow by bieoerg
20 / 365

Snow

First and probably the last (cold and wet) snow this year. Camera won't flash, released one eneloop to reset the thing and lost my date and time ofcourse, again.
1st April 2022 1st Apr 22

Bieoerg

@bieoerg
I love to take pictures with my vintage compact cameras which don't distract me from being in a creative flux.
