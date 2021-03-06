Sign up
Photo 1004
Bald Eagle Along The Rio Grande River.
We came across this Bald Eagle while hiking in the Rio Grande Bosque.
6th March 2021
6th Mar 21
Charlie
@bigdad
This is my account so that I may follow my wife, children, and other relatives.
Jane Anderson
ace
I wish it had flown for your awesome camera!
March 6th, 2021
