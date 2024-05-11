Previous
Anzo-Berrago sculptures collage by bigdad
Anzo-Berrago sculptures collage

Charlie

@bigdad
This is my account so that I may follow my wife, children, and other relatives.
Jane Anderson
Good way to finish the series! There are so many more than you could possibly post. The gold miner photos go well with my photo from yesterday. I love the crow on the cross and our little dog to give scale to the insects. I think the scorpion has an advantage over the grasshopper.
May 11th, 2024  
Ranger Biscuit
Was Snooooooozy scared of the bugs?
May 11th, 2024  
