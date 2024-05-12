Previous
Camp Site Near Sequoia N.P. by bigdad
Camp Site Near Sequoia N.P.

When we arrived at the RV park, the information said we could choose any unoccupied camp site. After looking we found this beautiful site that backed up to a lake. We thought "Why is nobody else using this campsite" (To be continued)
12th May 2024 12th May 24

Charlie

@bigdad
This is my account so that I may follow my wife, children, and other relatives.
Jane Anderson
We were so ignorant in our bliss at this moment!
May 12th, 2024  
