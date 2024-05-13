Previous
One Mad Goose
Photo 1067

One Mad Goose

Behind our camper stood one mad goose, he wouldn't leave. He hissed and flapped his wings. I took our dog and camera, and continued going toward him and it intensified quickly with hissing and flapping. I hissed back trying to get a great shot of this crazy bird. He was so close I couldn't get the camera to focus. He hooked one wing abound my leg and with the other wing hit my leg. He did this alternating which wing was hitting me. I finally thought this really hurts. Our dog had had enough so she growled and lunged at the goose so he retreated. That evening my leg behind my knee was very sore and after looking at it saw my leg was a blackish purple. The goose was protecting a nest being sat on by his mate so I left it alone and steered clear if it. I think we figured out why no one else wanted the spot to park there camper.
John Falconer ace
Wow! Great shot though.
May 13th, 2024  
Jane Anderson
At least now you have another great story to tell! In writing, you miss the "whack! whack! whack!" that your animated vocal version has.
May 13th, 2024  
