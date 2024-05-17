Previous
Frolicking in the snow by bigdad
Frolicking in the snow

Out little dog loves the snow and it brings great joy to us to see her enjoying the snow.
Charlie

@bigdad
This is my account so that I may follow my wife, children, and other relatives.
Jane Anderson
She also got to be off her leash and felt really free!
May 17th, 2024  
