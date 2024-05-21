Sign up
Photo 1075
Borax mine and refinery in Death Valley, NP
In the foreground is the refinery and in the distance is the wagons that the 20 mule team would pull.
21st May 2024
21st May 24
Charlie
@bigdad
This is my account so that I may follow my wife, children, and other relatives.
Views
2
2
Comments
1
1
Fav's
1
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D5500
Taken
15th April 2024 4:55pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Jane Anderson
It must have been misery to work there back in the day with summer heat was often in the 120 degrees F.
May 21st, 2024
