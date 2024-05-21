Previous
Borax mine and refinery in Death Valley, NP by bigdad
Borax mine and refinery in Death Valley, NP

In the foreground is the refinery and in the distance is the wagons that the 20 mule team would pull.
Charlie

@bigdad
This is my account so that I may follow my wife, children, and other relatives.
Jane Anderson
It must have been misery to work there back in the day with summer heat was often in the 120 degrees F.
May 21st, 2024  
