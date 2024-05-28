Sign up
Photo 1080
One Lane Bridge Near Zion N.P.
This bridge was built in the 1930s to give access across the Virgin River and into the Grand Canyon. There is the remains of a ghost town along this road which we visited.
28th May 2024
28th May 24
Charlie
@bigdad
This is my account so that I may follow my wife, children, and other relatives.
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D5500
Taken
23rd April 2024 11:25am
