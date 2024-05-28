Previous
One Lane Bridge Near Zion N.P. by bigdad
Photo 1080

One Lane Bridge Near Zion N.P.

This bridge was built in the 1930s to give access across the Virgin River and into the Grand Canyon. There is the remains of a ghost town along this road which we visited.
28th May 2024 28th May 24

Charlie

@bigdad
This is my account so that I may follow my wife, children, and other relatives.
295% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise