Previous
Prisoner Of War Camp In Salina Utah by bigdad
Photo 1084

Prisoner Of War Camp In Salina Utah

This pow camp in Salina Utah kept German POWs which was a good camp with interaction in the community until it horrible ending.
1st June 2024 1st Jun 24

Charlie

@bigdad
This is my account so that I may follow my wife, children, and other relatives.
296% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Jane Anderson
A gem of a museum, tour and tour guide
June 1st, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise