A present From A POW by bigdad
Photo 1085

A present From A POW

This is a present from a German POW to a family he had become friends with in the Salina pow camp.
3rd June 2024 3rd Jun 24

Jane Anderson
So many interesting stories!
June 3rd, 2024  
