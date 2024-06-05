Sign up
Previous
Photo 1087
Four Corners Arizona
5th June 2024
5th Jun 24
2
2
Charlie
@bigdad
This is my account so that I may follow my wife, children, and other relatives.
1087
photos
11
followers
3
following
1080
1081
1082
1083
1084
1085
1086
1087
Views
2
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D5500
Taken
30th April 2024 10:21am
Jane Anderson
Last stop before heading home. Add Nevada and California, and that was our five-week 50th anniversary camping trip!
June 5th, 2024
Ranger Biscuit
So glad you guys were able to do this trip. Love you.
June 5th, 2024
