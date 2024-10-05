Previous
Sharing the ride by bigdad
Sharing the ride

Our dog Suzy enjoying the Kayak ride in Sugarite Canyon with us.
Jane Anderson
She is such a good sport on our travels!
October 5th, 2024  
