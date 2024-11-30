Sign up
Photo 1092
Bosque del Apache in the fall.
This photo was taken while bicycling thru the Bosque del Apache
30th November 2024
30th Nov 24
Charlie
@bigdad
This is my account so that I may follow my wife, children, and other relatives.
