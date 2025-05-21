Previous
Acoma, Sky City's Church. by bigdad
Photo 1096

Acoma, Sky City's Church.

The Church is still used on occasions. The floor is Adobe and the pews are lined on opposing walls. No photography is allowed in the church.
21st May 2025 21st May 25

Charlie

@bigdad
This is my account so that I may follow my wife, children, and other relatives.
300% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Jane Anderson
This photo was not easy to get. We had to be on top of a tall mesa and on a tour with an Aroma Pueblo guide.
May 21st, 2025  
Joyce Ann 🐶 ace
Beautiful!
May 21st, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact