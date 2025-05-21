Sign up
Previous
Photo 1096
Acoma, Sky City's Church.
The Church is still used on occasions. The floor is Adobe and the pews are lined on opposing walls. No photography is allowed in the church.
21st May 2025
21st May 25
2
2
Charlie
@bigdad
This is my account so that I may follow my wife, children, and other relatives.
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D5500
Taken
9th May 2025 12:22pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Jane Anderson
This photo was not easy to get. We had to be on top of a tall mesa and on a tour with an Aroma Pueblo guide.
May 21st, 2025
Joyce Ann 🐶
ace
Beautiful!
May 21st, 2025
