Bottom of the canyon, Canyon De Chelley, Az. by bigdad
Bottom of the canyon, Canyon De Chelley, Az.

Farming is still done in the canyon and people still live here in the warmer months.
Jane Anderson
Follow the road for miles, and this informative picture shows the beautiful tour we had.
May 24th, 2025  
