Previous
Photo 1100
Petroglyphs in Canyon De Chelly.
Shows Spanish influence in the canyon
26th May 2025
26th May 25
0
0
Charlie
@bigdad
This is my account so that I may follow my wife, children, and other relatives.
1100
photos
12
followers
3
following
1093
1094
1095
1096
1097
1098
1099
1100
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D5500
Taken
12th May 2025 12:12pm
