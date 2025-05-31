Sign up
Previous
Photo 1104
Lake Powell, Arizona
In the back ground you can see the Glenn Canyon Damn and the bridge for traffic across the canyon.
31st May 2025
31st May 25
0
0
Charlie
@bigdad
This is my account so that I may follow my wife, children, and other relatives.
1104
photos
13
followers
3
following
1097
1098
1099
1100
1101
1102
1103
1104
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D5500
Taken
16th May 2025 11:32am
