Previous
Photo 1106
Dinosaur foot prints
Near Tuba City, Arizona
2nd June 2025
2nd Jun 25
1
1
Charlie
@bigdad
This is my account so that I may follow my wife, children, and other relatives.
1
1
1
365
NIKON D5500
17th May 2025 11:42am
Jane Anderson
So big too!
June 2nd, 2025
