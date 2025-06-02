Previous
Dinosaur foot prints by bigdad
Photo 1106

Dinosaur foot prints

Near Tuba City, Arizona
2nd June 2025 2nd Jun 25

Charlie

@bigdad
This is my account so that I may follow my wife, children, and other relatives.
303% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Jane Anderson
So big too!
June 2nd, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact