Table Render by bigjole
18 / 365

Table Render

I decided to model our TV tables in Solidworks today so I could make a set in think[box] when I got back to school. It was fun and pushed my brain to be more active than normal which was nice. Slightly different type of post for today.
24th December 2020 24th Dec 20

Jules Siegel

@bigjole
