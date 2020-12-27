Previous
Kipper! by bigjole
21 / 365

Kipper!

Steelers got back on track this morning, which was very nice and put me in a good mood for the day. I then went to meet Kipper and catch up with Dara in the afternoon which was very nice.
27th December 2020 27th Dec 20

Jules Siegel

@bigjole
5% complete

