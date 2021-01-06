Previous
Airport by bigjole
30 / 365

Airport

My flight to Cleveland was an all-day adventure. My first flight was delayed and I made it to my second one with only three minutes to spare.
6th January 2021

Jules Siegel

@bigjole
8% complete

