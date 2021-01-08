Previous
Desk Folks by bigjole
32 / 365

Desk Folks

Somehow my cactus is still alive. I experienced my first day of intense math. It was indeed an entire week worth of content in a day. 1 down 14 to go.
Jules Siegel

@bigjole
