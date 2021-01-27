Sign up
39 / 365
Anna's B-day
I took my third math test for the compact January course, then transition to celebration mode. I made Anna a shoe cake and we celebrated her birthday late into the night.
27th January 2021
27th Jan 21
Jules Siegel
@bigjole
