Photo 1093
Colours!
Day 364 - Such a glorious day today, I love the colour of these berries against the lovely blue sky - shame it wasn't a Summers day!
30th December 2019
30th Dec 19
Michelle
@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud....
