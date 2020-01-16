Sign up
Photo 1110
Run to the car!
Day 16 - I was greeted with this cloudy gloomy sky after work today, even the birds were hiding in the tree (either that or they are thrill seekers as it was very windy)! so I legged it to the car before it rained!
16th January 2020
16th Jan 20
Michelle
@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud....
