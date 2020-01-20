Previous
More toadstools! by bigmxx
More toadstools!

Day 20 - It amazes me just how many different types of fungi there are, these ones were growing from a crack in a tree trunk, just like the others I took a picture of the other day!
20th January 2020 20th Jan 20

Michelle

@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud....
Beryl Lloyd ace
Super find and capture - lovely textures , colours and light !
January 20th, 2020  
