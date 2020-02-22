Previous
Next
Watching me! by bigmxx
Photo 1147

Watching me!

Day 53 - As I walked back to my car after work today I had the feeling I was being watched and then I spied the crow high up in the trees, watching my every move!
22nd February 2020 22nd Feb 20

Michelle

@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud....
314% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Beryl Lloyd ace
Crafty old crow hoping you would drop a tasty morsel on your way to the car
February 22nd, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise